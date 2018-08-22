T.J. Lang frustrated by injury, doing his best to be ready for regular season

AP

Lions right guard T.J. Lang didn’t play in either of the team’s first two preseason games and it looks unlikely that he’ll play against the Buccaneers on Friday as he’s missed over a week with an undisclosed injury.

Lang said Wednesday that he is feeling “a little bit of frustration” due to his inactivity, but that keeping him off the field is “more of a precautionary thing” so that he’ll be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

“I know there’s been a lot of speculation about me not being out there, but I’ve been doing a lot of work with certain people the last couple weeks,” Lang said, via MLive.com. “I guess all I can really say is there’s nothing serious going on, I’m being cautious with the training staff — trainers, doctors — my plan this year right now is to take it day by day, get healthy and do my best to get out there for Week 1 which I think is definitely the goal right now.”

Lang added that he doesn’t think his time out of the lineup will have a negative effect on his chemistry with his fellow linemen as center Graham Glasgow and right tackle Rick Wagner were both around in Lang’s first season with the Lions. Even if there’s a need to polish things up on that front, the Lions would surely prefer to have Lang in the lineup than any of the alternatives.