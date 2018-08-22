Texans cheerleaders coach resigns amid multiple complaints from former cheerleaders

Getty Images

Houston Texans cheerleaders coach Altovise Gary has resigned from the squad, according to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle.

Gary had been a named defendant in one of two lawsuits recently brought against the Texans over allegations of body-shaming and failure to act on complains of cheerleaders being physically assaulted by fans.

Both lawsuits were eventually dismissed and the complaints were sent to arbitration as stated in their agreements with the team.

Nevertheless, Gary submitted her resignation as coach of the team’s cheerleading squad for personal reasons, according to a team spokesman.