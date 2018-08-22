Texans finally ready to play stars coming off injuries

AP

While many teams are parking their stars for the rest of the preseason, Texans coach Bill O’Brien is finally ready to take his out of the garage.

Via Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, O’Brien said all the players he’s held out of the first two preseason games for precautionary reasons are scheduled to play Saturday against the Rams.

“Everybody that’s healthy will play in the game,” O’Brien said.

That list includes — and take a deep breath here — defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, linebacker Benardrick McKinney, safety Tyrann Mathieu, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Johnathan Joseph, and nose tackle D.J. Reader.

The Texans have also played quarterback Deshaun Watson very sparingly during the preseason, giving him 11 snaps last week after five in the preseason opener as he comes back from last year’s torn ACL.