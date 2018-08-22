Travis Frederick has Guillain-Barre syndrome, unsure when he’ll return

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
Cowboys center Travis Frederick has been out of practice recently, and today he revealed why: He has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system.

Frederick released a statement saying he does not know when he will return to the field.

“After a very extensive examination and discovery process over the past few weeks, I have been diagnosed with having Guillain Barre Syndrome which is an auto immune disease,” he said. “In the last 48 hours, I have received two treatments that address my condition, and I am feeling much better from an overall strength perspective. I will continue these treatments over the next few days. I am very optimistic about my condition and the immediate future, as I have been told that the illness was detected at a fairly early stage. My doctors have told me that it is not possible to determine a time table for a return to the field right now, but I am hopeful that I will be able to play as soon as possible. I am deeply grateful for all of the people who have expressed concern for me throughout the past four weeks, and my teammates and the Cowboys organization have provided me and my family with tremendous support.”

Frederick has started all 16 games in all five seasons since the Cowboys drafted him in 2013.

15 responses to “Travis Frederick has Guillain-Barre syndrome, unsure when he’ll return

  1. Wow, this is a terrible, debilitating disorder. Luckily, a full recovery is likely. My buddy got Guillain-Barre awhile back and was in the hospital for weeks, mostly paralyzed.

  3. I live in Tx and I remember being at a buffalo wild wings watching this draft. When they picked Frederick, everyone in place moaned and the guy next to us dang near got kicked out for throwing a fit. All I can remember is thinking they are all crazy, this dude is good!

    Of course I also got excited about the Dolphins drafting Dion Jordan, soooo.

    I hope he gets well soon. He’s a great kid and a HOF talent. The Cowboys identity lately had been that O-line and it’s slowly falling apart, they can’t afford to lose its best player.

  5. As a person with M.S., I will tell you he will probably be diagnosed with M.S. in the next few years. They are easy to mistake. Gulliane-Barre is not a real diagnosis. It is what they pick if they cannot find anything else.

  7. good luck to you Travis, we are all praying for you. As for the one donkey that is putting the thumbs down on all the well wishes, i hope you don’t have to experience this illness but show some damn respect for someone who is ill.

  8. I’ve never heard of that disorder, does anyone know much about it? I have to include I hate the cowboys however, and more importantly, I’m glad it was diagnosed early and hopeful for his quick & safe recovery.

  9. not sure what bullhuntown is talking about. I’m a doc, GB is extremely real and typically patient completely recovers. best of luck Travis.the NFC east needs you
    -eagles fan extraordinaire

  10. Autoimmune disease effects ALOT of different things. It is your WHite blood cells attack everything, they attack your good cells. They think that there is an infection (which there really is not) and they just start attacking. Your white blood cells are your bodies personal army, your defender, but having autoimmune disease makes them “think” that something is going on even when there isnt. There is treatment but this can get worse as you get older with many more problems.
    Good luck Freddy! Stay positive stay strong and keep treatment.

  11. This is not good. None of this is good. Can’t form a line without a center. With C Frederick out for the foreseeable future, unsure of a return, backup C/G Martin out for the season, and starting G Martin hampered by knee injury, the Cowboys offensive line looks like it’s about to crumble. That does not bode well for the running game, nor the run-option pass, which are the focus of the planned offense. It’s going to be a long, long season for Dallas.

  12. GBS is a very real diagnosis, and a syndrome, not a disease. Like sceaglesfan states, full recovery is common, just takes the right medical care, medicines, and therapies. Chin up, Travis. Speedy recovery.

  14. My mother in law had that years ago. She didn’t get MS and is fine now. She can’t hike a ball to save her life though, so she can’t help the Cowboys if that’s what you’re thinking…

