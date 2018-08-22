Tuesday was like “first day of school” for Orlando Scandrick

AP

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick spent the first 10 years of his NFL career with the same team, so it’s a big change to find himself on his second team of the summer.

Scandrick signed with Washington as a free agent early in the offseason, but was released this month as the team opted to go with younger players in the secondary. He signed with the Chiefs and had his first day of practice with his new team on Tuesday, which he said made him feel like a lot of kids around the country right now.

“This is like the first day of school every day for me,” Scandrick said, via the team’s website. “I spent 10 years in one locker room and kind of knew [my way around], so now I’m just trying to learn how they do things around here so that I can fit in.”

Scandrick’s experience should help him on that front. While he has terminology to get down, the veteran noted that there are “only so many coverages or philosophies that a team can run” and he’s experienced a lot of them over his decade in the pros.