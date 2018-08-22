Vikings announce signing of George Iloka

Getty Images

The Vikings have made a significant veteran addition to their secondary.

George Iloka, who started all 16 games for the Bengals last year, has signed with the Vikings, the team announced today.

Iloka is likely to start at strong safety and join starting free safety Harrison Smith in one of the league’s better safety duos.

The Bengals cut Iloka this week, deciding to go younger and cheaper at the position. In his first two years in Cincinnati, Iloka played in a defense coordinated by Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, so Iloka should be able to catch on quickly in Minnesota.