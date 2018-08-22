Vikings issue Adrian Peterson’s number to George Iloka

Getty Images

The Vikings waited well over a decade before re-issuing the number worn by running back Chuck Foreman in the 1970s, giving it first to Robert Smith and then to Leroy Hoard. The Vikings waited exactly one year to re-issue the number worn by one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

New safety George Iloka will be wearing Adrian Peterson’s No. 28.

Of course, Peterson wore the number previously donned by Ahmad Rashad, who last year was added to the franchise’s ring of honor. But Peterson is destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame; to have his number back in circulation after only one season away from the team seems odd.

Peterson may perceive it as more than odd. He may see it as a slap in the face. At a time when he’s motivated to prove that he still belongs in the NFL, he may derive even more motivation from the team’s decision to set aside the number he wore only temporarily.

Peterson isn’t the only Hall of Fame player to have his number re-issued. Others have worn No. 84 since Randy Moss was traded in 2005, starting with Aundrae Allison in 2007 and continuing with Cordarrelle Patterson, Michael Jenkins, and Bucky Hodges. Though Moss was added to the team’s ring of honor in 2017, his number has not yet been retired.