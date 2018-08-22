Von Miller says Donald, Mack “deserve to be the highest-paid defensive player”

AP

Von Miller signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Broncos in 2016, making him the league’s highest-paid defensive player. Two years later, he retains that title.

The linebacker, though, could see Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack pass him soon. Donald and Mack both are holding out, seeking to do just that.

“As far as both those guys holding out, they deserve big contracts,’’ Miller said, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “It’s an unfortunate situation, both of those guys have won Defensive Player of the Year. Both of those guys are the best players on both of their teams.

“In the National Football League, if you come in and produce, you get a contract. Both of those guys have gone above and beyond the call their team has demanded from those guys. Both of those guys deserve to be the highest-paid defensive player.’’

Miller has never won defensive player of the year, but he was rookie of the year in 2011 and Super Bowl 50 MVP, which earned him his new deal two years ago.

Seventeen quarterbacks have passed him since, but no defensive players.

“I haven’t really paid any attention to it,’’ Miller said. “When you sign a contract like that two years ago, it really eases the nerves where you can just go out there and play football.’’