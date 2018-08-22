Wednesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bills QB Nathan Peterman has a 127.3 passer rating this preseason.

Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski is 4-for-4 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points this preseason.

Jets QB Teddy Bridgewater has a 113.0 passer rating this preseason.

Dolphins QB Brock Osweiler is averaging just 4.4 yards per pass this preseason.

Bengals P Kevin Huber has landed a preseason-high six punts inside the 20.

Steelers backup QB Landry Jones is the only player with a perfect passer rating this preseason.

Ravens backup QB Lamar Jackson has been sacked an NFL-high six times this preseason, and backup QB Robert Griffin III has been sacked five times.

Browns QB Tyrod Taylor has a 134.4 passer rating and hasn’t been sacked this preseason.

Texans TE Jordan Akins has two touchdown catches, tied for the most in the NFL in the preseason.

Colts DT Hassan Ridgeway is leading the league with four sacks in the preseason.

Titans RB Akrum Wadley has a 64-yard kickoff return.

Jaguars backup QB Cody Kessler has a 102.0 passer rating this preseason.

Broncos RB Royce Freeman has two rushing touchdowns, tied for the most in the league.

Chargers K Roberto Aguayo is a perfect 1-for-1 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points this preseason.

Raiders undrafted rookie RB Chris Warren is leading the league in preseason rushing yards.

Chiefs RB Kerwynn Williams is getting a lot of work this preseason, with 14 carries, eight catches, one punt return and two kickoff returns.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a 128.2 passer rating this preseason.

Giants rookie RB Robert Martin has 12 carries for 86 yards this preseason.

Eagles third-string QB Nate Sudfeld is leading the league in preseason passing yards.

Washington K Dustin Hopkins has made an NFL-high six field goals this preseason.

Bears LB John Timu is leading the league in preseason tackles.

Packers WR Jake Kumerow is leading the league in preseason receiving yards.

Minnesota’s Latavius Murray is the only running back with two fumbles this preseason.

Lions QB Jake Rudock has outplayed Matt Cassel in the team’s backup quarterback competition.

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is averaging a whopping 11.4 yards per carry this preseason.

Saints LB Jay Elliott has forced two fumbles this preseason, tied for the most in the NFL.

Buccaneers CB M.J. Stewart has forced two fumbles this preseason, tied for the most in the NFL.

Falcons QB Matt Ryan has a 150.0 passer rating this preseason.

Cardinals QB Mike Glennon has a 0.0 passer rating this preseason.

Rams RB John Kelly is getting 15.5 carries a game this preseason, tied for most in the NFL.

Seahawks rookie P Michael Dickson is leading the league in preseason punting average.

San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has a 97.0 passer rating this preseason, virtually identical to his 96.2 passer rating for the 49ers last season.