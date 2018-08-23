49ers trade Eli Harold to Lions

Getty Images

Eli Harold, a linebacker who was on the roster bubble in San Francisco, will get a chance to make the roster in Detroit.

The 49ers have traded Harold to the Lions for a conditional 2020 draft pick, Kyle Meinke of MLive reports.

The 49ers took Harold in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he has played in all 48 games over the three seasons since then. He started 10 games last year and was also in the starting lineup for both of the 49ers’ preseason games this year.

Harold had previously kneeled during the national anthem with teammates Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, but he has been standing for the anthem this preseason. He declined to explain why when reporters asked him about that.