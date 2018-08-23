Aaron Rodgers, other Packers vets, won’t play at Oakland

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 23, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
AP

Packers coach Mike McCarthy is taking his commitment to keeping veterans fresh to a new level.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t expected to play in their third preseason game at Oakland, along with a number of other starters.

Some of them didn’t even make the trip west for what is generally the dress rehearsal game.

But McCarthy has a handle on what his veterans need, and for years has given them a minicamp off during the spring.

For Rodgers, assuming he doesn’t play in the always useless fourth game, it means he’ll go into the regular season with four pass attempts under his belt. He led a touchdown drive against the Steelers in the second game, and took a seat.

9 responses to “Aaron Rodgers, other Packers vets, won’t play at Oakland

  1. I wish all the non-playing vets the worst of luck this season – seems that many are getting too big for their britches and too precious to play in a tune up half time like years ago.

    And I do wish Rodgers the worst of all the luck.

  4. I hear you… it’s funny to me too, I mean it’s strange… it’s strange to me too, but we’re talking about practice man, we’re not even talking about the game… the actual game, when it matters… We’re talking about practice …

  5. Carroll Prescott says:
    August 23, 2018 at 5:10 pm
    I wish all the non-playing vets the worst of luck this season

    And I do wish Rodgers the worst of all the luck.
    __________

    It speaks volumes to the kind of person you are…

    Teams want to protect their investments and regular season. I just wish teams would give a 5 to 10 % discount on previous season tickets.

    Also some of the team hasn’t traveled because due to the lack or large planes… they need to to take 2 instead of one which sounds like will be happening during the regular season as well.

  6. Brett Favre played in Oakland after his father died.

    Aaron Rodgers doesnt play in Oakland during the preseason.

    We all know Brett was a team guy and a legend.Aaron is a me first guy.

    Meaningless preseason game but that boy Aaron really full of himself.

  9. Playing scared will never turn out well. Chemistry/cohesiveness is very very important to every player, and I think packers will regret when the regular season starts. Vikings fans never wish injury to any team but on the other hand, packers fans would stab Vikings fans due to jealousy.

