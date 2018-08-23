Adam Shaheen dealing with foot injury in addition to sprained ankle

Getty Images

On Sunday, word was that Bears tight end Adam Shaheen suffered a sprained ankle when he was forced out of Saturday night’s game with an injury.

That’s not the full extent of Shaheen’s current medical woes, however. Shaheen went for more tests early this week and was found to be dealing with a right foot injury as well. Coach Matt Nagy said it was “more of a sprain” and that he didn’t believe it was a Lisfranc injury, but there’s still much to be learned about Shaheen’s situation.

“We’re kind of trying to figure out exactly where he’s at right now,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “We’re probably going to get it looked at, a second-opinion type deal. … We don’t know exactly where he’s at as far as an exact timeline, but we’ll have to just monitor it as we go.”

Dion Sims is out with a concussion right now, so Daniel Brown and Ben Braunecker will see more time alongside Trey Burton at tight end in the immediate future.