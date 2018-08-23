Another broadcaster loses a job over Colts announcer’s N-word

Getty Images

Longtime Colts radio broadcaster Bob Lamey abruptly resigned this week after using the N-word at work, and now a second sports broadcaster has lost a job in Indianapolis in connection with the same story.

When Lamey used the N-word, he was repeating something he said someone else had told him in the 1980s. Now it turns out that “someone else” was an auto racing analyst named Derek Daly, and WISH-TV in Indianapolis has announced that Daly will no longer work for the station.

The story Lamey told co-workers last week referred to someone using the N-word at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lamey told the story, N-word and all, and at least one co-worker was offended enough to report it to management. That led to Lamey’s departure.

Daly reportedly acknowledged this week that he was the person Lamey was referring to who used the N-word in the 1980s. Because of that, “WISH-TV is severing all ties with Derek Daly effective immediately,” the station said.

The Colts initially praised Lamey for his many years of service to the team and said that he had decided to retire. Only when news broke that Lamey had used the N-word at work did the team acknowledge that the “retirement” was actually a resignation.