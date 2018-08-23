Baker Mayfield cleared after being evaluated for a concussion

AP

After an injury scare with Tyrod Taylor in the first half, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield had an injury scare of his own in Thursday night’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles.

Mayfield was intercepted by Eagles defensive back Avonte Maddox and was twisted to the ground by defensive end Danny Ezechukwu after getting rid of the ball. As he was falling toward the turf, Mayfield’s head collided with tackle Shon Coleman. Mayfield was slightly slow to get to his feet after the collision and was directed into the sideline tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

However, Mayfield was cleared after being administered concussion tests, per Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

While Mayfield was cleared to return, he did not. Drew Stanton took over for the Browns on their next offensive possession.

The No. 1 overall pick finished the night having completed 8 of 12 passes for 76 yards with the interception by Maddox.