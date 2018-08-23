Bengals waive Sojourn Shelton

Getty Images

The Bengals waived cornerback Sojourn Shelton with an injury settlement.

Shelton, a first-year player, spent 13 games on the Bengals’ practice squad last season. He had not played in either of Cincinnati’s first two games this preseason.

Shelton originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin in 2017. Arizona waived him out of the preseason, and he later signed with the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati signed Shelton to a futures contract in January.

Shelton made 129 tackles and nine interceptions in 53 games at Wisconsin.