Bills put Keenan Robinson on reserve/retired list

Linebacker Keenan Robinson has decided to retire from the NFL.

The Bills placed Robinson on the reserve/retired list on Thursday. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Robinson didn’t feel he had it physically as he worked toward a seventh professional season.

Robinson signed with the Bills in July after spending the last two seasons with the Giants. He played all 16 games in 2016, but a quad injury limited him to six games last season. Robinson spent the first four years of his career with Washington, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, but did not play in 2013 after tearing a pectoral muscle for the second time in as many years.

With Robinson out of the picture, the Bills will likely be choosing among Deon Lacey, Ramon Humber, Julian Stanford and Tanner Vallejo when they fill out their group of backup linebackers.