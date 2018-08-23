Bills release Tenny Palepoi

Getty Images

The Bills announced they released defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi on Thursday.

Palepoi re-signed with the Bills earlier this week, but he missed the past two practices for an unknown reason. The Bills previously released him before training camp opened in July.

Palepoi, 27, originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Utah in 2014. He played 44 games in four seasons with the Chargers, missing the 2015 season with a broken foot and four games in 2016 for a suspension.

The Bills have two open roster spots after linebacker Keenan Robinson retired Thursday.