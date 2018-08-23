Blake Bortles: “Feels good to not get benched” for third preseason game this year

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
AP

At this time last summer, it looked like Blake Bortles‘ days as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback might be over.

The Jaguars were starting Chad Henne in their third preseason game because Bortles’ play had not been good enough to convince the team that he was the right choice for the job. Henne didn’t grab the job and the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game with Bortles at the helm of the offense.

On Wednesday, Bortles looked back at those events with humor and joked that it “feels good to not get benched” this time around. He went in a more serious direction when it came to talking about what he needs to do in order to keep that from happening again.

“What happens at this level is that if you don’t play good, they are going to find someone that can play,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I think just continuing to try and do whatever I can to help us as an offense: move the ball, pick up yards, pick up first downs, score touchdowns, put up points and, most importantly, take care of it and not turn it over. I think as long as I am able to continue to do that for our offense, I think we will be in good shape.”

Bortles has completed 18-of-29 passes for 212 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while also running for a touchdown so far in the preseason. If he can keep the turnovers to a minimum, the rest of his performance will likely be enough to keep benching out of the equation a while longer.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Blake Bortles: “Feels good to not get benched” for third preseason game this year

  1. How we forget when assessing the Jaguar/New England Cheater playoff game how far Bortles has come from being worth only as a bench warmer to a starter. Given the record of Bortles to choke, it is not surprising that the Jags went timid; and New England has a habit of taking opportunities and piling it on.

    Hopefully Bortles is who we saw at the end of the season instead of a mirage that will quickly become a bench warmer again.

  2. The Jaguars will regret not trading for Bridgewater. With the worst QB in the division, they are a wild card team at best.

  3. Blake should not worry about getting benched this year. They have no one behind him on the depth chart that is worthy of starting. They are all worse than Blake himself. As a Titans fan I love to see the Jags fail. Blake has improved as his defense has improved. He doesn’t have to try and play hero and force throws like he used to when playing from behind all the time. He has learned that if the throw isn’t there to pull the ball down and run for some yardage. That’s how he beat the Bills in the postseason. If only his coaching staff wasn’t so scared to let him play against the Pats they might have been in the superbowl. That’s the real reason they lost, not the “Miles Jack Wasn’t Down” play!

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    August 23, 2018 at 11:52 am

    The Jaguars will regret not trading for Bridgewater. With the worst QB in the division, they are a wild card team at best.

    ————

    I am not a Jags fan but I live in Jacksonville. No one here thinks Bridgewater is the answer. Both came out in the same draft class and Dave Caldwell, Jags GM, drafted Bortles over Bridgewater. Blake’s stats are better and Blake didn’t blow out his knee on a non contact drill at practice.

  5. I disagree patsfan, I feel pretty gooda bout the Jags winning the AFC South. Who knows how Luck will be after his comeback.

    Also, didn’t Bridgewater have one of the worst knee injuries that his Dr had ever seen? I wouldn’t trust this team on that knee. I hope the best for Teddy but I think he’s lucky to have kept his lower leg.

  6. I am not a Jags fan but I live in Jacksonville. No one here thinks Bridgewater is the answer. Both came out in the same draft class and Dave Caldwell, Jags GM, drafted Bortles over Bridgewater. Blake’s stats are better and Blake didn’t blow out his knee on a non contact drill at practice.
    ——————————————–
    You’ve got to be kidding…Bortles is the worst QB in the entire league….hes had maybe 2 good games in his entire career and Bridgewater would definitely be an upgrade at the position….

  7. Bortles threw two GIFT interceptions last week (first one was dropped) and only threw short passes and long incompletions. His accuracy is TERRIBLE. He missed two passes so badly the receivers glared back at him like “What just happened?” If he couldn’t run, he would be less than zero value. I can’t believe this guy continues to draw a paycheck…..

  9. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    August 23, 2018 at 11:52 am

    The Jaguars will regret not trading for Bridgewater. With the worst QB in the division, they are a wild card team at best.

    ——

    I think anyone who thinks there is a true proven QB in this division is a homer for their team. Not one team has nothing to worry about at QB. Watson played 7 games and Houston fans have him in HOF. Luck, had one really good season, but he may never be the QB he was becoming after this last lengthy absence. Mariota is just as huge a ? as Blake, if not worse. Everyone needs to take off the home team glasses and see these guys for who they are.

  11. Is there really any doubt that the Jags will be limited by what Bortles can and cannot do this year? They have a top 5 defense, but their QB is a turnover waiting to happen.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!