Blake Bortles: “Feels good to not get benched” for third preseason game this year

AP

At this time last summer, it looked like Blake Bortles‘ days as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback might be over.

The Jaguars were starting Chad Henne in their third preseason game because Bortles’ play had not been good enough to convince the team that he was the right choice for the job. Henne didn’t grab the job and the Jaguars advanced to the AFC Championship Game with Bortles at the helm of the offense.

On Wednesday, Bortles looked back at those events with humor and joked that it “feels good to not get benched” this time around. He went in a more serious direction when it came to talking about what he needs to do in order to keep that from happening again.

“What happens at this level is that if you don’t play good, they are going to find someone that can play,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I think just continuing to try and do whatever I can to help us as an offense: move the ball, pick up yards, pick up first downs, score touchdowns, put up points and, most importantly, take care of it and not turn it over. I think as long as I am able to continue to do that for our offense, I think we will be in good shape.”

Bortles has completed 18-of-29 passes for 212 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while also running for a touchdown so far in the preseason. If he can keep the turnovers to a minimum, the rest of his performance will likely be enough to keep benching out of the equation a while longer.