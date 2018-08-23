Bobby Wagner supports Earl Thomas: “At some point you have to make a stand”

Getty Images

Three players under contract are holding out for more, and all three play defense. Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner supports the gesture, even though it keeps his team from enjoying the presence of safety Earl Thomas.

On Wednesday, reporters asked Wagner whether he expects Thomas to show up before the start of the regular season.

“I don’t know, honestly, I really don’t know,” Wagner said. “It’s an interesting thing. You want him to be here, I want him to be here, but at the same time, too, there’s a business side of this thing. Sometimes that takes over what you should be doing. I think you see it a lot right now from the defensive side. You have amazing players that are not getting paid or not getting their money. I think at some point you have to make a stand.”

In addition to Thomas, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack have indeed made a stand.

“Every year they’re making the game harder and harder for a defensive player to play,” Wagner added. “We got this new helmet rule that they don’t even know how to officiate right now. We’re doing our best to adjust. I just think that defensive players are just as important as offensive players, if you don’t have the defense, this league doesn’t exist. I feel like defensive players do need to stand their ground just to show that we’re just as important.”

Thomas is under contract for one more year at $8.5 million. He wants a new deal from the Seahawks or a trade to a team that will give him one.

“You see all the offensive guys getting paid and we’re just as important,” Wagner said. “For me, from that standpoint, it’s hard to really tell someone like that what to do because does he deserve to get paid? I mean, look at him; All-Pro, Pro Bowls, best safety in the league, not many safeties like him. So at some point you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do business wise, because our years are numbered. I think he’s been in the league eight or nine years, you don’t know how many more years you got. You got to make sure you take care of the business side and unfortunately that sometimes comes in the way of playing on the field.”

The comments invite speculation as to whether Wagner believes he’s being fairly compensated for his own services. The 28-year-old is under contract for the next two years at $10 million and $10.5 million.

“I’m not thinking about it,” Wagner said. “I think once you think about it, it takes away from your game. I’m not really thinking about it. I’m here, I want to be here for my whole career, that’s a goal of mine.”

Thomas likely had that goal, too. With the Seahawks unwilling to commit that he’ll have a career in Seattle beyond 2018, Thomas is willing to abandon that goal in exchange for the goal of maximizing his earnings in the years he has left. As he should.