Buccaneers place Charles Sims on injured reserve

AP

Running back Charles Sims won’t be on the Buccaneers’ 53-man roster when they make their cuts early next month.

The Buccaneers announced on Thursday that Sims has been placed on injured reserve. Sims, who re-signed with the team this offseason, injured his knee during last week’s preseason game against the Titans.

Sims appeared in all 16 games for the Bucs last season and saw more action as a receiver than as a runner. He caught 35 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown while running 21 times for 95 yards. Sims saw more work as a runner in his first three seasons — 224 carries in total — and also caught 51 passes during the 2015 season.

Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers, second-round pick Ronald Jones, Shaun Wilson and Dare Ogunbowale are the backs left on the roster in Tampa after Thursday’s move.