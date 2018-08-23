CFL relaxes celebration rules, will allow players to use props

AP

Last year the NFL relaxed some of its celebration rules, allowing players to engage in choreographed end zone dances with teammates. But the NFL still doesn’t allow players to use props while celebrating.

The Canadian Football League now does.

The CFL announced this week that it has decided to start allowing players to use props while they celebrate, bringing a little more levity to the game.

“The stakes in our league are very high and the intensity level is second to none,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “But at the end of the day, football is a game and it should be fun for players and fun for fans.”

There are some restrictions: props can’t be hidden in a player’s uniform or the goal post assembly, they can’t be demeaning or discriminatory, they can’t simulate a weapon and the celebrations can’t delay the game.

The CFL had a couple of celebrations recently which made a lot of highlight shows for their creativity, but which also got the players flagged for “objectionable conduct.” Now those celebrations won’t be penalized, and the CFL will gladly celebrate its players doing anything that gets the league more positive attention.