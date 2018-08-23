Chiefs confident Sammy Watkins, Patrick Mahomes are “starting to sync”

AP

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins hasn’t caught a pass through the team’s first two preseason games and he failed to come back for a Patrick Mahomes pass that could have been a touchdown.

Coach Andy Reid noted that Watkins needs to do a better on plays like that, but he didn’t show much overall concern about how Watkins is fitting into the offense in his first year with the team. Reid said he loves Watkins’ “intensity on learning all the little, small things” and has seen that translate into good things at practice.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a similar take and said that he’s seen signs that Watkins and Mahomes are striking up a strong relationship.

“When it’s all said and done, Sammy is doing a heck of a job,” Bieniemy said, via ESPN.com. “He’s doing a great job. He’s accepted the challenge because we’re not just playing him at one position. He’s accepted the challenge of learning all three across the board. We want versatile football players. I know everybody wants to talk about what’s happening on the field on game day, but I will say this: Their communication, their rhythm is starting to sync.”

Mahomes agreed with the coaches about Watkins making strides even if they haven’t shown up in games. That’s easier to sell in preseason than in the regular season, which leaves the Chiefs with a couple of weeks to get everyone in line.