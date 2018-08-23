Chris Simms ranks the top 16 quarterbacks

Getty Images

Last year, Chris Simms made waves by putting Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at No. 70 on the Simms listing of NFL quarterbacks. This year, Simms has gotten started with the top 16.

Spoiler: Bortles didn’t make it. (Then again, Simms never did, either.)

The list of those who did appears in the video attached to this post. Which is a roundabout way of saying, “You should watch it.”

