Chris Simms ranks the top 16 quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Last year, Chris Simms made waves by putting Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at No. 70 on the Simms listing of NFL quarterbacks. This year, Simms has gotten started with the top 16.

Spoiler: Bortles didn’t make it. (Then again, Simms never did, either.)

The list of those who did appears in the video attached to this post. Which is a roundabout way of saying, “You should watch it.”

36 responses to “Chris Simms ranks the top 16 quarterbacks

  3. I’d go Brady, Wilson, Rodgers but that’s just me. Not everyone has to conform to my POV.

    I think Wilson is the closest thing to a young TB12 as you can find. Even the #1 Manning vs. 6th round Brady mirrors #1 Luck vs mid round Wilson.

    in both cases the media anointed #1 pick got/gets more credit for constantly accomplishing less than the guy/s picks later.

    I’m not arguing that Rogers isn’t more gifted. But this is a results business. His results don’t add up to TB12 or Wilson. Brees and Rogers are pretty close behind. IMO those 4 are on their own level.

  6. But of course Vikings fans and Pats fans know more about QB’s than Chris Simms who played the position and learned the position from his father who happens to be one of the Top 50 QBs ever.

    Haters gonna hate👍

  7. “Hmm… Andrew Luck, even tho’ he ain’t played for the past two years lol… Chile, pleeze lol”

    Great point. How many games has Watson played? Where’s he ranked?

  10. “He’ll be on the list by the end of the year”
    _________________

    Because cracking the top 16 is a great accomplishment?

  12. I’m not arguing that Rogers isn’t more gifted. But this is a results business. His results don’t add up to TB12 or Wilson. Brees and Rogers are pretty close behind. IMO those 4 are on their own level.
    ======

    Russ had an all-time defense.

    Brady has Belichick.

    Rodgers is saddled with the second coming of Marty Schottenheimer.

  13. freefromwhatyouare says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:33 am
    But of course Vikings fans and Pats fans know more about QB’s than Chris Simms who played the position and learned the position from his father who happens to be one of the Top 50 QBs ever.

    Haters gonna hate👍
    ———————————————————————
    And if you think P Simms is a top 50 QB ever, you know even less about QB’s than Pats or Viking fans. Simms had one great game in his life, in the Super Bowl, kind of like Timmy Smith for the Redskins.

  14. Matthew Stafford fourth? He puts up big stats but so does Kirk Cousins. Look at their stats and wins for the last three years and they’re nearly identical. I think Cousins will move up this on this list next year just because he’s playing on a better team.

    Deshaun Watson looks like he’ll be great but let’s try to remember he’s only played 7 games. Maybe we should let him play a full season before anointing him a top 10 quarterback. Remember RGIII and his rookie year? I think doing it for a few seasons ought to count for something.

  15. freefromwhatyouare says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:33 am

    But of course Vikings fans and Pats fans know more about QB’s than Chris Simms who played the position and learned the position from his father who happens to be one of the Top 50 QBs ever.

    Haters gonna hate👍
    ______

    I saw three comments from Packer trolls ripping Cousins and nothing from Viking fans before you made your comment. Who’s the hater here?

  17. But of course Vikings fans and Pats fans know more about QB’s than Chris Simms who played the position…
    ************************************

    Guess what, I’m a Pats fan and don’t care who Simms lists as the #1 QB because at the end of the day I’m completely fine with 12-14 wins and a shot at the SB every year with TB12. Can the Packer fans say the same thing? Must be nice winning the pre-season SB every year as a Packers fan, but hey, I’m happy with the 5 the Pats have gotten during this run.

  20. carlpanzramwasatypicalminnesotan says:

    August 23, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Cousins seems high.

    Probably not good enough to be top 15

    ————-

    How is Cousin’s not in the top 15? He routinely puts up 4k yards, close to 30 TDS a year, high passer rating. How does Stafford belong in the top 15 but not COusin’s? Both have zero playoff wins. Stafford has had better WR’s and defense’s to.

    I’d say Cousin’s is like #12.

  21. When Simms ranks RBs or defenses, where oh where will the Packers be? After Rodgers. You got nothing.

  23. filthymcnasty3 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:21 am
    Rodgers ranked #1.
    Patriots fans will go nuts – which is perfectly understandable.
    Viking fans will go nuts – which is hilarious.

    ———–

    I don’t think Patriots fans have a big problem with Rodgers being ranked number #1 (especially from Simms who loves Rodgers). There’s a case to be made. Brady is 41, Rodgers is excellent. If you base it solely on last year it wouldn’t be right, but it does make sense.

    Now if you are talking about who has been better all time that’s different.

    Rodgers hasn’t had enough good performance on the road or coming from behind to put him ahead of at least 5 or 6 QBs on the all time list despite his unbelieve throwing ability.

    Now if you taking about who is better all

  24. filthymcnasty3 says:

    August 23, 2018 at 11:21 am

    Rodgers ranked #1.

    Patriots fans will go nuts – which is perfectly understandable.

    Viking fans will go nuts – which is hilarious.

    ——————

    Not really. I’m a Vikings fan and I think Rodgers is the best QB in the league. I also think he is the only reason Green Bay isn’t 7-9 every year. Green Bay relies to much on elite QB play and huge plays. Big reason why Zimmer has been building this defense.

  26. August 23, 2018 at 11:52 am
    I’m not arguing that Rogers isn’t more gifted. But this is a results business. His results don’t add up to TB12 or Wilson. Brees and Rogers are pretty close behind. IMO those 4 are on their own level.
    ======
    Russ had an all-time defense.
    Brady has Belichick.
    Rodgers is saddled with the second coming of Marty Schottenheimer.

    ————-

    Maybe if Rodgers played better he would make his coach look better like Brady does.

  27. h0metownzero says:

    August 23, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Once again we have no Viking QB to be found in the top 10.

    $90M bucks – right down the drain.

    —————-

    Good thing the VIkings have a top 5 defense every year, and don’t need a top 10 QB to be competitive. The Packers need elite QB play on free plays and phantom facemask calls to win games. The Packers are 7-9 without Rodgers every year. The Vikings had more injuries than the Packers and went 13-3. Third String QB!

  28. inozwetrust says:
    August 23, 2018 at 11:46 am
    Wilson ahead of Brady and Ben? I don’t think so. Luck should not be on the list at all.

    ————

    Wilson has to figure out how not to get killed again this year. Not sure he will have an opportunity to perform. I think he’s great though. I won’t argue too much if someone wants to put him ahead of Brady, although I disagree.

    Luck should definitely be off the list until he proves it again on the field.

  29. Who’s falling on this sword and reciting the top 16 in the comments? … not that I particularly care what Chris Simms think’s about who the top 16 are.

    Being the armchair NFL GM that I am, how about I treat you all to MY top 16! Here goes:

    1. Brady – He wins, and wins when it counts, with the rings to prove it.
    2. Rodgers – He fights for his life every season and doesn’t win when it counts. But he posses many of the traditionally desired characteristics of a ‘great’ quarterback. He’s just not the best.
    3. Brees – Very much like Rodgers. More of a statistical guy, yet padded by pass-first offense. There’s certainly some distance between the quality of #1 to #3.
    4. Roethlisberger – He’s declining now, but has historically been a top guy. His ability to keep plays alive contributes to his value.
    5. Rivers – Similar to Big Ben, he’s getting long in the tooth. His throwing motion has to be the most hideous thing in the NFL, but it works for him. He’s a good QB on a bad team, and the can’t seem to get over the hump. Reminds me of Tony Romo in that regard.
    6. Stafford
    7. Ryan
    8. Wilson
    9. Wentz
    10. Newton
    11. Prescott
    12. Watson
    13. Garoppolo
    14. Cousins
    16. Smith
    Honorable mention: Winston, Goff, Carr and Mariota.

  30. But of course Vikings fans and Pats fans know more about QB’s than Chris Simms who played the position and learned the position from his father who happens to be one of the Top 50 QBs ever.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________________________

    No. We just put more stock in the NFL ranking that had Brady as the overall #1 coming into the 2018 season over a guy that has shown his bias against the Pats and Brady in the past.

  32. Russ had an all-time defense.

    Brady has Belichick.

    Rodgers is saddled with the second coming of Marty Schottenheimer.
    ______________________________________________________________________________________________________

    This never made any sense to me. So most years the Packers win the division and end up in at least the divisional round of the playoffs, if not the NFCCG. So McCarthy is good enough to get them that far but when they come up short its always on him and Rodgers can do no wrong?

    Plus, BB has Brady not the other way around. Without Brady, the Pats don’t come back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falons. They don’t light the Seahawks up in the 4th quarter. And they likely get beat by a lot more than 8 points in last year’s SB.

  33. I’d have to say Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson make sense as the top two quarterbacks because Rodgers makes a terrible team a playoff contender every year, and Wilson started to do the same thing last year as he dragged that team as far as it could go. Brady has had incredible success but he’s always had a much better team around him, and certainly better coaching, than Rodgers has had. I’d probably put Brady second but there’s no question Rodgers is the best quarterback.

  34. Maybe if Rodgers played better he would make his coach look better like Brady does.
    =====

    He’s the highest rated QB of all-time.

    He was the highest rated post-season QB of all-time just a couple short years ago, currently 5th, percentage points behind the active leader.

    How could he have played any better?

    Rodgers is getting it done. Always has.

  35. ajzinnecker says:
    August 23, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    The Packers are 7-9 without Rodgers every year.
    _________

    The Packers were 7-9 last year and Rodgers played six full games. Without him, they would be 4-12 or 5-11 every year. I know that hurts Packer fans’ feelings, but the results were proven right out there on the field last year and in 2013. Those two years, their record was a combined 5-12-1 (.306) without Rodgers and 10-4 (.714) with him. That’s why he’s the best in the game.

  36. So McCarthy is good enough to get them that far but when they come up short its always on him and Rodgers can do no wrong?
    ======

    Does he ‘get them that far’, or is it just Rodgers?

    Name another coach to squander a double digit lead in a Championship game after 56 minutes?

    Name another coach that allowed Colin Kaepernick to go for 444 yards.. Colin Kaepernick!!!!.. can’t even get a job right now.

    Name another coach with 5 walk off postseason losses?

    The guy has been outcoached too many times for this to be a coincidence.

