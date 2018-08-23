Colts add defensive tackle Brandon Banks

Getty Images

The Colts made their daily transaction to add depth to the defensive line.

The team announced the addition of defensive tackle Brandon Banks. To make room for him on the roster, they waived-injured wide receiver Matt Hazel, who would revert to IR if he clears waivers.

Banks spent time on the active roster and practice squad for Washington last year. He played in one game, after catching their eye as an undrafted rookie from North Carolina-Charlotte.

Hazel signed with the Colts earlier this month. He’s had a previous stint with the Colts, along with the Browns, Washington, the Bills, and Dolphins.