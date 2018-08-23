Decision on keeping Robert Griffin III will “go right to the wire”

Posted by Josh Alper on August 23, 2018
The Ravens know they will be keeping at least two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster come cutdown day, but it’s less clear if Robert Griffin III will be joining Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore this fall.

Griffin signed as a free agent this offseason before the Ravens drafted Jackson with the final pick of the first round. He’s played in all three preseason games and has completed 18-of-26 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that the call on Griffin will “go right to the wire” and expressed his opinion that “the best quarterback thing to do would be to keep” the veteran on the roster. Harbaugh acknowledged that needs at other positions may lead to General Manager Ozzie Newsome making a different call, however.

“He has played at a starting-caliber level in the games that he’s played, and he’s an experienced guy,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “I’d rather have him than not have him, for sure, but there are other factors that go into that and we’ll have to figure all that out. Ozzie ultimately will have to make that decision.”

The Ravens have not kept three quarterbacks on their opening regular season roster since the 2009 season.

18 responses to “Decision on keeping Robert Griffin III will “go right to the wire”

  1. Jackson was drafted in the 1st round, Griffin should have chosen more wisely what team he wanted to hold a clipboard for. As such a brand entrepreneur, he should have realized.

  2. Don’t matter really. Jackson is 2 yrs away maybe 3 or 4 from being ready. Im not sure at this point why he was drafted so high after watching the last 3 games. He’s undersized and has terrible accuracy with happy feet. I am a Ravens fan and think we should waste a spot a RG3.

  4. Jackson is nowhere near ready to play QB.1st round pick or otherwise. And thats coming from someone who wanted him in the draft. All evidence supports he is a redshirt year or more away outside of gimmick packages.

    ===

    Dear Santa: All I want for Christmas this year is for people to actually read a story before they are allowed to comment on it.
    From the first sentence in the second paragraph: “(Robert) Griffin signed as a free agent this offseason BEFORE the Ravens drafted (Lamar) Jackson with the final pick of the first round.”
    Or perhaps you DID read the story and are merely suggesting Mr. Griffin should have been clairvoyant?

  8. The Great Gimmick is a historic non-regular field diamond. However, when it comes to games that count, there is a reason he had a 12 win in 33 games played (start to finish) record. He just has no skills that translate to the NFL QB position. Now if he had been a fourth round choice and had been set as a running back in the backfield with the ability to throw when the defense afforded the opportunity, then he could have been a huge offensive weapon; the problem is that he cannot read defenses and has a sluggish release time. Combine that with an inability to know when he is getting blitzed.

  9. Shouldn’t his agent asked the team intentions before he signed with them? Isn’t that what backup QB’s have agents for, to get them in the best position? No, he was lucky anybody had interest.

  10. Never was much of a RGIII fan but he sure has outplayed Jackson. Looks great. Not surprised, either. He has real NFL experience and Jackson has none. Very apparent why 31 teams passed on Jackson with their first round picks. He’s a project worth maybe a 3rd round selection. You blew it, Baltimore.

    ==

    Sure, like any team is going to tip its draft hand to ANY agent before the draft.
    Sure, like the Ravens knew prior to the draft Lamar Jackson or any other highly-rated QB would fall to the bottom of the first round, or that they’d be able to find a trade partner and move up to get him if he did.
    At BEST they could have told his agent we may be looking at other QBs in the draft. Then again, almost every team can say that every single season.

  13. He signed with them because he is delusional and still thinks he is this great QB,and could take over Flacco, and his mediocre last 3 or 4 seasons. He still thinks he’s a starter in this league, which in reality, he never was. He should just signed with a team that needed a backup, cause that’s all he is. He miscalculated again.

  14. Griffin makes a ton of sense there. His style is way more like Jackson’s than Flacco so Jackson could learn some stuff from him. Plus, Jackson isn’t ready to be the main backup so without Griffin they’d either have to sign somebody else immediately or risk bringing in somebody on a week’s notice to start if Flacco went down.

  15. Griffin basically had no choice but to take Baltimore’s offer this year after he turned them down last year. Taking last year off effectively wiped out any “choice” RG3 had in getting a new team.

    The good news, he has put out good 2018 tape…so if Ravens cur him, I’m sure he’ll get scopped up quickly by another team.

    Hopefully my Bears. Because Chase Daniel is a no talent waste.

  17. Jackson isn’t ready to start. Got to have a backup in case Flacco is injured whether that’s rg3 or somebody else.

  18. Don’t blame me, Bob will go the Vince Young route, great talent, two cent brain. I’m sure Baylor will hire him as an ambassador or something and he can relive the college life. He’s done

