Decision on keeping Robert Griffin III will “go right to the wire”

Getty Images

The Ravens know they will be keeping at least two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster come cutdown day, but it’s less clear if Robert Griffin III will be joining Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore this fall.

Griffin signed as a free agent this offseason before the Ravens drafted Jackson with the final pick of the first round. He’s played in all three preseason games and has completed 18-of-26 passes for 177 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Thursday that the call on Griffin will “go right to the wire” and expressed his opinion that “the best quarterback thing to do would be to keep” the veteran on the roster. Harbaugh acknowledged that needs at other positions may lead to General Manager Ozzie Newsome making a different call, however.

“He has played at a starting-caliber level in the games that he’s played, and he’s an experienced guy,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “I’d rather have him than not have him, for sure, but there are other factors that go into that and we’ll have to figure all that out. Ozzie ultimately will have to make that decision.”

The Ravens have not kept three quarterbacks on their opening regular season roster since the 2009 season.