AP

The top priority for any team in the preseason is to emerge from the games that count with minimal injuries.

The Browns picked up an injury on Thursday night.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was on the ground grabbing at his lower back in the first quarter of Thursday’s game against the Eagles. He left under his own power, and he entered the blue medical tent for evaluation.

The smart move would be to keep him out, even if he’s fine.