Derrick Morgan, Rishard Matthews recovering from knee surgeries

Getty Images

A pair of Titans are recovering from knee surgeries and one may not be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

Longtime Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky reports on his own site that wide receiver Rishard Matthews tore a meniscus and had surgery to repair the injury. Defensive end Derrick Morgan is recovering from surgery to repair a similar injury.

Matthews opened camp on the physically unable to perform list, but the team did not say why he was out of action. Kuharsky reports he had the operation early this month and is in line to come off the PUP list at some time next week. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that he’s “getting close to coming back.”

Morgan’s surgery was more recent as he was injured in last week’s game against the Buccaneers. He’s facing an expected 4-5 week recovery timeline and anything in that range will mean Morgan will miss regular season time.