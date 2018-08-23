Doug Pederson on Nick Foles’ performance: “It’s very disappointing”

AP

The Eagles somehow coaxed the best possible performance out of quarterback Nick Foles through three 2017 postseason games. Through three 2018 preseason games, it’s been a much different story.

Foles has played like anything but a Super Bowl MVP, but instead a lot like the guy who was a disappointment during donut-hole years with the Rams and Chiefs.

Asked by Erin Andrews of FOX whether Foles would enter the third quarter of Thursday’s preseason game against the Browns, coach Doug Pederson said, “I’m done. I’ve seen enough.”

Andrews asked Pederson to explain Foles struggles.

“I don’t know,” Pederson said. “It’s very disappointing. He was calm before the game, I thought he’d settled in.”

Foles completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions on Thursday night. Foles also lost a fumble.

The backup to Carson Wentz didn’t play in the preseason opener against the Steelers. Last Thursday, Foles completed three of nine passes with a lost fumble against the Patriots.