Drafting the all-time best Eagles quarterbacks

Getty Images

In advance of Thursday night’s Eagles-Browns preseason game, Thursday’s PFT Live featured a pair of drafts: The best Browns quarterbacks of all time, and the best Eagles quarterbacks of all time.

The clip from the Cleveland side of the equation was posted earlier. Here’s the clip where Chris Simms and I go back and forth selecting the best Philly quarterbacks of all time.

The end result? An 0-2 showing for Simms. Which is what his stat line usually was after he threw his first two passes in any given game.

For more, check out PFT Live every weekday morning, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Radio, with the final two hours simulcast on NBCSN.