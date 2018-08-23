Exception for “inadvertent” contact dramatically changes helmet rule

Posted by Mike Florio on August 23, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

The headline coming from 345 Park Avenue on Wednesday was that the new helmet rule hasn’t changed, and that it has. But as the dust settles on the non-change change to the rule that prohibits lowering the head to initiate and make contact, one word from the statement released by NFL executive V.P. of officiating Troy Vincent stands out.

Inadvertent.

“Inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul,” Vincent said in the same statement in which he said the rule wouldn’t change.

Inadvertent. As in not resulting from or achieved through deliberate planning. As in not intended.

That’s a hugely critical adjustment to the rule, especially since the prior version of the rule presumed intent based on the lowering of the head.

“I think [Competition Committee chairman] Rich McKay put it best when he said, ‘This is one of the few times that we’re writing intent into the rule,'” NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron said last Friday on the #PFTPM podcast.

And they’ve now partially written intent out of the rule, by allowing for unintended helmet contact, even when the head is lowered and the intent is thereby presumed.

It’s not known how officials will draw the line between inadvertent and intentional helmet contact, but given that the goal is to prevent players from adopting a linear posture and ramming their helmets into an opponent (which increases dramatically the risk of serious neck injury), the phrase “inadvertent or incidental contact” quite possibly limits the rule to the combination of bad posture (head low, eyes down) and solid impact, with the top/crown of the helmet striking the opponent.

In other words, it’s possible that the hit won’t be regarded as something other than incidental or inadvertent unless the players lowers his head and makes forcible contact with the top/crown of the helmet against an opponent.

So the rule that the NFL insists it didn’t change has actually been overhauled, if the word “inadvertent” is given its plain and obvious meaning, and if the search for inadvertent contact unfolds through the application of basic logic and common sense. While awkward and clumsy in form, it’s potentially encouraging in result, because it could mean that penalties will be called only when the player lowers his head and delivers a forceful blow with the top of his helmet, and not when any type of helmet contact occurs after the player adopts a posture that could lead to a forbidden hit.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “Exception for “inadvertent” contact dramatically changes helmet rule

  1. Great. So the refs get to decide a player’s “intent”. What could go wrong here?

    The refs could literally penalize Vontaze Burfict on every play. I wonder what guys like Ronnie Lott think about this rule?

  4. This is never going to be a great rule, just due to the intended nature of the sport, but this is a good adjustment and at least allows the refs consider intent rather than just a hard and fast “no helmet to helmet contact” rule.

  5. It isn’t (or shouldn’t be) hard – don’t lead with the head and don’t target the head. Both have always been illegal in the parent game, rugby, but over the decades the development of robocop helmets (& armor instead of mere padding) enables gridiron players to recklessly launch themselves at opponents and enabled coaches to teach simply making full speed killer-hits instead of actual (and relatively much safer) old fashioned rugby-style tackling.

  6. Remind me again…between this stupid new rule, the fiddling on the National Anthem issue while Rome burns , and let’s not forget the bungling of the Ray Rice incident…what do the owners pay Fidel Goodell 40 million dollars per year for?

  8. Unfortunately, the back and forth about this rule gives ammo to the tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists who believe that the games are fixed. Between the number of league office people and the field officials who would have to be involved in fixing NFL games, such an occurrence is impossible without someone going public with that information.

  10. Sweet.

    So now the refs and the league office have so convoluted the “helmet rule” to where they can decide on any given play who gets flagged. Then add the “Aaron Roger’s rule #3”, and mere tackling the QB is now roughing the passer.

    Got hand it to Goodell’s NFL. They can choose whatever team, game or player they want to benefit.
    NFL = National Fixed League

  11. All this does is gives the refs even more wiggle room to screw up and decide games.

    I guarantee you that in the first week we will see in the same game a player on side A called for the penalty who clearly makes incidental contact, and a player on side B not called for the penalty who clearly lowered his helmet and used it to intentionally strike another player. Probably in multiple games for that matter.

  12. Stupid exception – either hits with a helmet are bad or they aren’t. There should not be an exception. I cannot think of an inadvertent hit by the helmet that would be inadvertent other than the intentional use of the helmet by a QB on a sneak which is already an exception to the rule. The rule should be clear – lead or lower your head to hit with a helmet or to engage with another player and you receive a penalty. That is the only way to get these fools not to use their helmets as weapons.

  14. What a mess and there does not seem to be any end in sight. This rule was just another move for the owners to cover their butt as far as protection from concussion/brain damage lawsuits. If they were not scared ess-less about future lawsuits they would let the players go at each other with chainsaws and hatchets. That is how little they actually care about player safety.

  16. In situations when it’s not obvious spearing, how does a ref decide what a player was thinking in a split second before a hit? They’ll need to carry a crystal ball in their non flag pocket.

  17. Brilliant, they made a rule that was already fairly vague and basically up to the refs discretion and made it so that the refs have even more power and ability to decide games.

    I swear man, every year the NFL tops its self with an even dumber rule and or public stance.

    Its almost comical besides the fact its ruining the game and is gonna change the outcomes of games/careers.

  19. in a sport where the integrity of some officials is clearly in question, allowing these officials to penalize on “intent” is disastrous and will only lead to erosion of trust the NFL once had

  21. They should just go back to the original “no spearing” rule. You can’t use the crown of the helmet as a weapon…period. Use the old ‘bar’ rule: ask 10 guys in a bar if any particular play is a penalty and if they all can agree it is, then it is.

  22. So they will do what, ask the guy? Hey, did you mean to do that or was it an accident? Or are the refs now telepathic? The NFL office is grossly inept.

  23. “Both have always been illegal in the parent game, rugby, but over the decades the development of robocop helmets (& armor instead of mere padding)”
    _______________

    That is precisely where the NFL is going wrong in dealing with CTE. The newer helmets they brag about are exactly like the old ones–indestructible with no give to absorb impact. Think of how car crumple zones protect passengers–football helmet are like 1950s cars which were tanks but deathtraps in an accident. Eliminating helmets completely would instantly stop guys from leading with their head. Crushable helmets (along the lines of bicycle helmets) would absorb more force while also taking away the feeling of invulnerability guys get from the current helmets. Those are the two most logical changes but nothing the NFL does on this is intended to actually change anything–it’s all just for PR purposes.

  24. Florio is correct in that adding “inadvertant” language into the rule will make the rule better.

    I do wish they had added “Using the crown of the helmet” will be a foul and any other part of the helmet will not. That would of helped.

    I don’t like rules being subjective and leaving it open to officials as to when to throw the flag and when not is a problem. You then get the “Well that looked bad so I’m throwing the flag” calls. The game looks violent at times and you can’t change that. If you do then the NFL will go the way of boxing and no longer be #1.

  26. Sorry, but Troy Vincent’s comment is NOT a dramatic change.

    On July 6, PFT reported that the NFL added this note to the rule: “This provision does not prohibit incidental contact by the mask or the helmet in the course of a conventional tackle or block on an opponent.”

  27. Let the owners go play their golf!..As for me…I am going to stick my money back in my pocket and take back my Sundays !…The NFL has destroyed the watchability of this game and neutered it to the point of being unwatchable !…you can have it…not me….anymore… after 57 years of being a fan !

  29. great another rule that is going to be called different in every game. we dont want or need the Refs trying to ” decide ” if its a penalty or not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!