Jason Kelce injures leg

Getty Images

As the Eagles hope their starting quarterback will be healthy for Week One, they’ll now have to worry about whether their starting center can go.

Jason Kelce injured his leg while blocking downfield in the opening quarter of Thursday night’s game against the Browns.

Kelce quickly exited the game after limping a couple of steps to the sideline.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, the Super Bowl LII MVP, started the game a week after injuring his shoulder in a preseason game against the Patriots.

UPDATE 8:50 p.m. ET: Kelce has returned.