Jonathan Stewart ready to accept whatever role he may have

AP

The Giants added running back Jonathan Stewart before making Saquon Barkley the second overall pick in the draft. Although no one seriously expected the 31-year-old Stewart to be a workhorse in New York, the selection of Barkley coupled with the emergence of second-year tailback Wayne Gallman could impact Stewart’s workload.

As explained by Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Stewart remains optimistic, and willing to do whatever he’s expected to do.

“I think with my preparation I’m confident,” Stewart said, via Vacchiano. “I know I can play when the opportunity is there. Whether people see it or not? As long as we’re winning games, that’s all I care about. I have things to prove, but it’s more to myself.”

The things Stewart doesn’t believe he’ll be expected to prove is that he can be to serve as a teacher for Barkley and Gallman.

“I don’t think the front office has me here just to mentor either,” Stewart said. “At the end of the day, it’s football and if you’re wearing pads and have a helmet you’re expected to contribute on the field.”

Still, unless coach Pat Shurmur opts for a three-headed monster at tailback, Stewart may not be doing as much as he hoped and expected. He’s still getting nearly $3 million this year, all of which is guaranteed.

That could, in theory, make him a candidate to be traded if/when a team loses a starting running back to injury. Which tends to happen at one of the most physically demanding positions in football.

A first-round pick in 2008, Stewart has 7,318 rushing yards, which makes him No. 5 among currently active NFL running backs, behind only Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, LeSean McCoy, and Marshawn Lynch.