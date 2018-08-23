Julio Jones would like to face Jalen Ramsey, but won’t

AP

Julio Jones isn’t going to play in the preseason, but watching film of Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey this week is almost enough to make him take the field.

Almost.

In discussing the brash and talented Ramsey, the Falcons wide receiver sounded close to offering to suit up this week against the Jaguars, though the team has no intention of playing him in Saturday’s exhibition game.

“He’s probably one of the better corners in the league that can play,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But yes, I would like to [play], but it’s bigger than a matchup of somebody taking trash or things like that.

We’ve got a whole season to look forward to. We are going to stay the course and do what we do.”

Ramsey got everyone’s attention for his grading of NFL quarterbacks, in which he called Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan “overrated.”

Jones said he was eager to see the matchup Saturday, saying: “I’m looking forward to it and I know that Matt probably is, too.”

But he’s not so excited that he’d actually play in the preseason. The Falcons are holding running back Devonta Freeman out as well, as they’ve made it clear they want to protect their stars.