Kyle Shanahan confirms that Richard Sherman will play Saturday

AP

One of the newest members of the 49ers defense will make his debut with his latest team on Saturday.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed in a session with reporters on Thursday that cornerback Richard Sherman will indeed play in a Week Three preseason game against the Colts.

“We’re playing him with the starters and we’d like the starters to play the first half,” Shanahan said. “Like I said earlier in the week, that could be less. It could be a little bit more. But I’d like to keep Richard on the same plan. He hasn’t been out as much as everyone, so we’ll see how it goes. We’ll monitor his reps. You don’t know if it’s a ton of reps.

“You never know how long two quarters can go. Hopefully, he gets enough so that he feels comfortable. I’m leaning a lot on Sherm with this. He’s finally got to the point where we feel he can go and not have setbacks. Now it’s what he needs to do to get himself ready for [Week One at] Minnesota. I know a lot of that has to do with getting him some playing time this week.”

Sherman tore an Achilles tendon last November, in what would be his final game with the Seahawks. The Seahawks cut him early in the offseason, and Sherman signed with the 49ers, staying in the NFC West.

His first game against the Seahawks comes Week 13 in Seattle, on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.