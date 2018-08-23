La’el Collins’ ankle may be latest injury concern on Cowboys offensive line

Getty Images

Center Travis Frederick is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome and right guard Zack Martin is missing time with a knee injury, but that may not be the end of the injury concerns on the Cowboys offensive line.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that right tackle La'el Collins has his left ankle heavily taped on Thursday and has a noticeable limp when he walks around. There’s been no word from Collins or anyone from the team about an injury at this point.

With left tackle Tyron Smith getting a rest day on Thursday, the Cowboys offensive line, from left to right, is made up of Cameron Fleming, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Kadeem Edwards and Chaz Green.

Smith has played in the first two preseason games and is expected to play this week. If Collins can’t go, it will only be more reason for the Cowboys to park quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott until the start of the regular season.