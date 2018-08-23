Marlon Mack “no slam dunk” for Week One

Getty Images

When Colts running back Marlon Mack hurt his hamstring in the team’s first preseason game earlier this month, word was that he would miss multiple weeks of work.

It has been two weeks since Mack was injured and the team isn’t sure that he’ll be ready to go for the start of the regular season. Head coach Frank Reich said on Thursday, via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, that it is “no slam dunk” that Mack will get cleared for action and that the next week will be big for his readiness to take the field against the Bengals on September 9.

Before getting hurt, Mack was expected to be the Colts’ starting running back. The 2017 fourth-round pick ran 93 times for 358 yards and three touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 225 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season.

Jordan Wilkins, Christine Michael, Nyheim Hines and Robert Turbin have gotten work in the backfield the last two weeks, but Turbin won’t be an early season option as he’ll be serving a four-game suspension.