Michael Johnson not worried about possibly getting cut by Bengals

The Bengals released safety George Iloka last weekend in a move that saved them money and opened up playing time for 2018 second-round pick Jessie Bates.

That’s a move the Bengals could potentially replicate at another spot on their defense. They moved 2017 fourth-round pick Carl Lawson to defensive end where he joins 2017 third-rounder Jordan Willis and 2018 third-rounder Sam Hubbard as young options. Carlos Dunlap and Michael Johnson are the veterans in the group and the team has been talking about an extension with Dunlap.

There’s been no sign that similar talks are going on with Johnson and the team can save some more money by making the same move they made with Iloka, but such considerations aren’t on Johnson’s mind.

“Why would I think about that?” Johnson said, via Jay Morrison of The Athletic. “I come in and I work hard and I do whatever I’m asked to do, and I don’t worry about all that. You can’t. Of course you see what’s going on, but you control what you can control. You get to focusing and worrying about all the other stuff, you get distracted, and that ain’t what you want. I’m just focused on being disciplined and dependable.”

Johnson has missed one game in three years since returning to the Bengals, so dependability is a strong suit and he showed some versatility by sliding inside when Lawson came on the field for passing downs last year. With the Bengals planning to use Lawson in a similar way this year, Johnson may be playing out the final year of his contract before his attention has to turn to what’s next.