Ohio State got what it wanted from Mary Jo White

When The Ohio State University hired Mary Jo White to handle the Urban Meyer investigation, one thing became instantly clear: The Ohio State University was going to get from White whatever outcome The Ohio State University wanted.

My opinion in this regard flowed directly from her handling of the supposedly independent review of the NFL’s bounty scandal in 2012. The NFL wanted someone to bolster and support its conclusion that misconduct occurred and suspensions of players were warranted, and White gave the NFL exactly what the NFL wanted, facts and reality be damned.

If The Ohio State University wanted to fire Meyer, the facts and reality provided more than enough evidence to support it. But White decided to downplay the evidence that would have supported termination, because she knew (or at least sensed) that The Ohio State University didn’t want to fire him.

White earned whatever fee she’ll receive by legitimizing the decision to keep Meyer, even if the decision had nothing to do with the fact that he clearly lied but, according to White, didn’t deliberately lie, during Big Ten media days on July 24. She also earned her fee by deliberately overlooking the independent grounds for termination flowing from evidence that: (1) Meyer talked to a staff member about changing the setting on his phone to delete text messages that were more than a year old; and (2) the settings had been changed on Meyers phone to delete text messages that were more than a year old.

That latter point brings Meyer’s conduct into “coverup is worse than the crime” territory, and it would have become the centerpiece of the statement announcing Meyer’s termination if The Ohio State University wanted to fire Meyer, just like Tom Brady‘s alleged destruction of a cell phone became the central fact when the league tried to justify its decision to suspend him four games for #Deflategate.

Of course, it wasn’t easy for White to jam the square peg of reality into the round hole of her client’s expectations. She earned every penny of her hourly rate by coming up with this gem to justify Meyer’s lies: “We also learned during the investigation that Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus. All of these factors also need to be considered and weighed in assessing Coach Meyer’s mindset on July 24th.”

Remember, this is the same investigator who told multiple members of the NFL media in 2012 that sideline video from the Vikings-Saints NFC title game provided smoking-gun evidence of a bounty against Brett Favre because of something a player said, and that it was obvious that the player said it because, as White insisted, “You can see his lips moving.” Even though, at the precise moment the key words were uttered — “give me my money” — his mouth couldn’t be seen at all.

But that’s how the game is played. High-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms rarely conduct independent investigations with the goal of doing justice. Their goal is to do justice to whatever the client wants to do. And high-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms who don’t realize that won’t be hired to conduct many independent investigations. Instead, the corporations and large organizations with cash to spend on high-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms will find someone else who will.

That’s the real takeaway here. The Ohio State University didn’t want to fire Meyer. So White tried to give them a collection of words and phrases and clauses that would allow them to keep him.

Unless, of course, enough people who are committed to fairness, common sense, and truth are willing to stand up and call this report what it is. And maybe White can be the one to do the “i” in the second syllable.

34 responses to "Ohio State got what it wanted from Mary Jo White

  6. I’m shocked that anybody’s shocked that this turned out this way. He was never getting fired. The university wanted this to die down a bit. Then they were going to hire a softball pitcher who wasn’t going to do anything other than give them what they want. Why?

    Cash rules, homie. Cash rules.

    Meyer wins. Folks pay. Morals be damned.

  9. This was a dog and pony show from the start. He basically ran a criminal empire while at Florida, yet OSU still hired him. This entire process, if you want to call it that was a foregone conclusion. Of course the jury was rigged.

  10. Very well written article, your best piece of journalism this year. It’s absolutely BREATHTAKING the way the media DESTROYED Penn State and continues to do so yet gives Meyer a pass. I guess it’s a story when you can humiliate and dismantle a squeaky clean program but old news when dirty is found yet again to be dirty. The more dirty you are, the less you pay for it….

  14. “We are not seeking to take possession of his phone or to image its contents.” — February 28, 2014 email from NFL investigators to Brady’s attorneys, copying NFL general counsel

    ”Dah, not only was he generally aware footballs deflate in cold weather, but he totally hid his phone from us or whatevs!” — NFL to 2nd Circuit

    The fix is always in with these folks, they are like human versions of trap door spiders.

  15. Mary Jo White is scum, but the real problem is the Ohio State fans and alums. If the fans and alums didn’t sanction Urban’s behavior, if they refused to contribute their money, Urban would have already been gone.

  16. What’s wrong with deleting old texts … I do it all the time and so do millions of others. I think you are a Buckeye hater and are trying to manufacture a reason to fire Meyer. What he did is nothing compared to what many other head coaches have done and gotten a slap on the wrist for, so what’s the big deal?

  17. The conclusion was already predictable when they announced the investigation would be over in two weeks before they even started the investigation. How do you put a timeline on a real investigation? You see where it takes you.

  18. Fun facts:

    Meyer made $ 437,260 during his paid suspension.
    He will lose 271,507 during his unpaid suspension.

    I think her fee has been established.

  19. I respect that u remember what a load of trash the bounty allegations were. Yes we did put bounties on people but thats not cheating.
    But honestly ima a lsu dawg but I dont think Meyer should be fired. His crime is taking too long to fire someone. Thats not a serious crime.

  24. This is the kind of perspective that you come to expect from a guy
    that grew up in West Virginia, went to college in pittsburgh, got his law degree
    at West Virginia, and cheers for the pittsburgh steelers.

    I don’t know why florio tries to hide it.
    Is it embarrassment?!?
    Probably. Who could blame him.

  25. I encourage people to read the report. If you have any respect for Urban now, you won’t by the time you are done reading it. I don’t know how many different ways they can say lied in the report. If you replace misremembered, misrepresented, and forgot with lied, the picture becomes much much clearer. The fact that there were so many lies and cover up by Meyer (deleting texts messages), makes it even more surprise that they didn’t fire him because they certainly had the ammo to do it.

  26. The only issue that matters is if Meyer followed protocol and reported the information to OSU’s administration. If he did, then he’s in the clear.

    Lying to media at the Big Ten media day is absolutely meaningless. Who cares. He’s under no obligation to reveal to the public about a former staff’s misconduct. That’s for the police and OSU to handle, not the head coach of the football team.

  29. Just another example of the complete lack of moral integrity at OSU. Coach punches a student on live TV? Name the football facilities after him! Coach knowingly employs a serial wife abuser then lies and tries to cover it up when it is found out? Slap on the wrist 3 game suspension. OSU is a garbage institution, half a step above Baylor in my opinion.

  30. dadsource says: “the media DESTROYED Penn State and continues to do so yet gives Meyer a pass.”
    ========================

    Except for the pesky facts: Meyer reported what he knew to OSU admin; Paterno covered up his knowledge from Penn State, which allowed Sandusky to continue the abuse for years.

  32. craniator says:
    August 23, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    So, in other words, Mary Jo is the Robert Mueller of Ohio State?

    ——————————————————-

    Sort of except not at all.

