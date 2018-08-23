Ohio State got what it wanted from Mary Jo White

AP

When The Ohio State University hired Mary Jo White to handle the Urban Meyer investigation, one thing became instantly clear: The Ohio State University was going to get from White whatever outcome The Ohio State University wanted.

My opinion in this regard flowed directly from her handling of the supposedly independent review of the NFL’s bounty scandal in 2012. The NFL wanted someone to bolster and support its conclusion that misconduct occurred and suspensions of players were warranted, and White gave the NFL exactly what the NFL wanted, facts and reality be damned.

If The Ohio State University wanted to fire Meyer, the facts and reality provided more than enough evidence to support it. But White decided to downplay the evidence that would have supported termination, because she knew (or at least sensed) that The Ohio State University didn’t want to fire him.

White earned whatever fee she’ll receive by legitimizing the decision to keep Meyer, even if the decision had nothing to do with the fact that he clearly lied but, according to White, didn’t deliberately lie, during Big Ten media days on July 24. She also earned her fee by deliberately overlooking the independent grounds for termination flowing from evidence that: (1) Meyer talked to a staff member about changing the setting on his phone to delete text messages that were more than a year old; and (2) the settings had been changed on Meyers phone to delete text messages that were more than a year old.

That latter point brings Meyer’s conduct into “coverup is worse than the crime” territory, and it would have become the centerpiece of the statement announcing Meyer’s termination if The Ohio State University wanted to fire Meyer, just like Tom Brady‘s alleged destruction of a cell phone became the central fact when the league tried to justify its decision to suspend him four games for #Deflategate.

Of course, it wasn’t easy for White to jam the square peg of reality into the round hole of her client’s expectations. She earned every penny of her hourly rate by coming up with this gem to justify Meyer’s lies: “We also learned during the investigation that Coach Meyer has sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events. He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus. All of these factors also need to be considered and weighed in assessing Coach Meyer’s mindset on July 24th.”

Remember, this is the same investigator who told multiple members of the NFL media in 2012 that sideline video from the Vikings-Saints NFC title game provided smoking-gun evidence of a bounty against Brett Favre because of something a player said, and that it was obvious that the player said it because, as White insisted, “You can see his lips moving.” Even though, at the precise moment the key words were uttered — “give me my money” — his mouth couldn’t be seen at all.

But that’s how the game is played. High-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms rarely conduct independent investigations with the goal of doing justice. Their goal is to do justice to whatever the client wants to do. And high-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms who don’t realize that won’t be hired to conduct many independent investigations. Instead, the corporations and large organizations with cash to spend on high-priced lawyers from white-shoe firms will find someone else who will.

That’s the real takeaway here. The Ohio State University didn’t want to fire Meyer. So White tried to give them a collection of words and phrases and clauses that would allow them to keep him.

Unless, of course, enough people who are committed to fairness, common sense, and truth are willing to stand up and call this report what it is. And maybe White can be the one to do the “i” in the second syllable.