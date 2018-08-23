Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt are contributor candidates for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019

Getty Images

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt are the contributor nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Five members of the contributor committee met for more than five hours before selecting the two candidates from a list of 10 finalists. Bowlen and Brandt will join seniors nominee Johnny Robinson on the final ballot, along with five modern-era candidates.

The 48 selectors will meet on the Saturday before Super Bowl LIII, with all finalists needing 80 percent affirmation to be elected.

Bowlen, who has Alzheimer’s, is entering his 35th season as the Broncos’ owner with three Super Bowl victories. He also played a big part on several prominent NFL committees.

David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, called Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis to deliver the news.

“Wow,” Ellis said. “A big moment for him, his family and everybody in Broncos Country. I’m sitting here with [former Broncos player] Steve Atwater. We’re sitting right outside Pat’s house. I’m going to let Steve tell him.

“. . . It’s overwhelming news and very, very exciting.”

Brandt worked for the Cowboys from 1960-89 and continues to work for NFL.com and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Well, I might drive off the highway,” Brandt said. “I’m excited. I’m lost for words, and that doesn’t happen very often. This, without question, is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me in my life.”