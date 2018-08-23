Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt are contributor candidates for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019

Posted by Charean Williams on August 23, 2018, 2:50 PM EDT
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Cowboys player personnel director Gil Brandt are the contributor nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Five members of the contributor committee met for more than five hours before selecting the two candidates from a list of 10 finalists. Bowlen and Brandt will join seniors nominee Johnny Robinson on the final ballot, along with five modern-era candidates.

The 48 selectors will meet on the Saturday before Super Bowl LIII, with all finalists needing 80 percent affirmation to be elected.

Bowlen, who has Alzheimer’s, is entering his 35th season as the Broncos’ owner with three Super Bowl victories. He also played a big part on several prominent NFL committees.

David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, called Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis to deliver the news.

“Wow,” Ellis said. “A big moment for him, his family and everybody in Broncos Country. I’m sitting here with [former Broncos player] Steve Atwater. We’re sitting right outside Pat’s house. I’m going to let Steve tell him.

“. . . It’s overwhelming news and very, very exciting.”

Brandt worked for the Cowboys from 1960-89 and continues to work for NFL.com and SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Well, I might drive off the highway,” Brandt said. “I’m excited. I’m lost for words, and that doesn’t happen very often. This, without question, is one of the greatest things that has ever happened to me in my life.”

24 responses to “Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt are contributor candidates for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019

  3. I think that Gil Brandt merits induction into the HOF. He was innovative in scouting (e.g. introducing computer technology to the process in the 1960s) and Tom Landry was able to coach-up the players that Brandt drafted.

    I feel bad about Pat Bowlen’s alzheimer’s disease but sympathy is not a basis for inclusion. To Bowlen’s credit, he didn’t interfere with Denver’s HC’s which was helpful to the Broncos but what did Bowlen actually contribute? Contrary to what many believe he was NOT responsible for the trade for Elway from the Colts – that happened under Edgar Kaiser who was his predecessor as owner. If Bowlen gets in, then it would be almost as much of a sham as Jerry Jones.

  4. If a pro football and league innovator like Gil Brandt doesn’t get in over a guy who did nothing but sign checks and stand on the sideline to be a cheerleader during Elway comebacks, then there is no justice in the world.

  5. That’s great, but why isn’t Joe Jacoby in the HOF? Other than Munoz, not sure who was a better offensive lineman in the 80s. Four Super Bowl rings. Multiple Pro Bowls. C’mon man!

  10. Pat Bowlen was just a cheerleader?

    Chairman of the TV Committee and Labor Committee. It was Bowlen’s decision to bring on Fox as a partner in the 1994 season that changed the TV landscape for the NFL.Bowlen is also considered the father of “Sunday Night Football.” It’s because of Bowlen that “Sunday Night Football” has become one of the most watched TV shows and eclipsed “Monday Night Football” in primetime importance. What’s amazing to consider is when Bowlen took control of the TV committee in the early 1990s, the previous chair, Art Modell, claimed the NFL was losing money.

    -I StClaire SB Nation

    Please educate yourself before you open your mouth. You’re just a troll and no one respects your lame opinion or stupid remarks.

  12. If Bowlen gets in, then it would be almost as much of a sham as Jerry Jones.

    ——————————————————————

    Bigger sham. That’s not an indication of support for Jones’ inclusion. Jerry Jones has absolutely no business being in Canton, Bowlen just has less.

  13. According to a Denver Post article from 2016, and it might still be true, the Broncos had the highest regular season winning percentage of any team since Bowlen took over in 1984. They had a 143-189-9 record before he took over. They have also had the best home record since then. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

  16. Scott Ellinwood says:
    August 23, 2018 at 3:10 pm
    That’s great, but why isn’t Joe Jacoby in the HOF? Other than Munoz, not sure who was a better offensive lineman in the 80s. Four Super Bowl rings. Multiple Pro Bowls. C’mon man!

    —-

    So….different category?

  17. *******************************************************
    araidersfan says:
    August 23, 2018 at 3:04 pm
    I think that Gil Brandt merits induction into the HOF. He was innovative in scouting (e.g. introducing computer technology to the process in the 1960s) and Tom Landry was able to coach-up the players that Brandt drafted.

    I feel bad about Pat Bowlen’s alzheimer’s disease but sympathy is not a basis for inclusion. To Bowlen’s credit, he didn’t interfere with Denver’s HC’s which was helpful to the Broncos but what did Bowlen actually contribute? Contrary to what many believe he was NOT responsible for the trade for Elway from the Colts – that happened under Edgar Kaiser who was his predecessor as owner. If Bowlen gets in, then it would be almost as much of a sham as Jerry Jones.
    **********************************************

    What did Pat Bowlen actually contribute? He served on 15 committees. He was instrumental in getting Sunday Night Football going (the number one rated television show weekly for the past 7 years) – Dick Ebersol called him the “Father of Sunday Night Football”. He didn’t blow his own horn like other owners (Jerruh, for example), but he contributed more than the vast majority of owners in NFL history. More Super Bowl appearances (7) than losing seasons (6) during his ownership. Do you even read the papers, bro?

  18. How about the only QB to ever win two SB’s and not be in?
    A freaking Heisman talent too! How many have accomplished that?

    Yet Jim Plunkett still gets snubbed.

    HOF voters need to pass the baton. They clearly don’t k ow what they are doing.

  19. Although it’s unfortunate that Bowlen has Alzheimer’s, he’s really done nothing to merit entry into the Hall-of-Fame. There are very few owners today, if any, that have changed the game in such a way that they belong; in fact, for supporting and enabling Goodell, and presiding over the garbage going on today, none of today’s owners should be allowed in anyway.

    Jerry Jones being in the Hall is an utter joke.

  20. coloradical420 says:
    August 23, 2018 at 3:25 pm
    Pat Bowlen was just a cheerleader?

    Chairman of the TV Committee and Labor Committee. It was Bowlen’s decision to bring on Fox as a partner in the 1994 season that changed the TV landscape for the NFL.Bowlen is also considered the father of “Sunday Night Football.” It’s because of Bowlen that “Sunday Night Football” has become one of the most watched TV shows and eclipsed “Monday Night Football” in primetime importance. What’s amazing to consider is when Bowlen took control of the TV committee in the early 1990s, the previous chair, Art Modell, claimed the NFL was losing money.

    -I StClaire SB Nation

    Please educate yourself before you open your mouth. You’re just a troll and no one respects your lame opinion or stupid remarks.

    With you on all counts there brother. Thanks for bringing a little education. I was for it before I knew this. Now I am rooting for it.

  21. A well deserved honor for a great owner of one of the most successful sport franchises. Mr. Bowlen’s contributions to the NFL, the community, players and the game of football itself, are huge. It’s safe to say the NFL would not be as successful nor as prominent as it is today without his work and leadership. Congratulations Pat Bowlen.

  22. The fact that Gil Brandt might make it to the professional football hall of fame, before he is put in the so called ring of honor, for a team he helped put on the map is only proof of how much a bitter vindictive child like man Jones is.

  23. Gil is a no brainer. I thought he was already in.

    The HOF is really a joke. If a player is top 10 all time in offensive stats when he retires, he should be in the HOF. Lynn Swan, John Stallworth HOF? Okay. But why not Cliff Branch or even the Harold’s Jackson and Carmichael?

    Art Monk and Andre Reed had less yards receiving than Henry Ellard did (and he retired at #3 all time in receiving yards) and has more all purpose yards than Randy Moss and his fellow 1983 Ram draftee Eric Dickerson. Ellard belongs in the HOF.

  24. The Godfather is a slam dunk!! Alex Marvez should get a shout out for being so gracious on Sirius XM when Gil constantly interrupts him. Seriously, though, if you haven’t listened to Gil on the radio you’re missing out on just how much he has been a part of through a long and storied career.

