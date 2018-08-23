Pete Carroll hoping there’s a chance Dion Jordan will be available for opener

AP

Defensive end Dion Jordan remains on the physically unable to perform list for the Seahawks as he deals with “a stress issue” in his leg.

The issue is in the leg opposite the one he had surgery on this offseason as a cleanup procedure in his long troublesome knee. However, Jordan appears to be closing in on a return to the field for Seattle. Whether it’s going to be quick enough for the team’s season opener against Denver remains to be seen.

“He’s pushing to get back now,” head coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday. “He’s working it. I know he’s trying to get back by next week. It’s going to be hard but we’ll see what happens. We’ll hold out a hope that maybe there’s a chance for the opener. We’ll see that. We don’t know yet. That’s probably ahead of the schedule that the doctors would say, but I know what he’s talking like. He’s going for it and then we’ll make good decisions with the information when we get it.”

If he’s close to being able to play Week One, it’s unlikely Seattle would keep him on the PUP list to begin the year since it would make him ineligible for the first six games of the season.

The former No. 3 overall pick of the Miami Dolphins flashed his potential late last year with Seattle. He recorded in four sacks in five games played for the Seahawks after coming off the non-football injury list. With Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett gone, the opening is there for Jordan to play a significant role for Seattle this season if he can stay on the field.