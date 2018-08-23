Phillip Dorsett ready for bigger role in Patriots’ offense

Getty Images

The Patriots acquired wide receiver Phillip Dorsett just before the start of last season, and without a lot of time to prepare, he didn’t do much.

Dorsett played in 15 games, but he finished the season with just 12 catches for 194 yards and no touchdowns. He says this year, with a full offseason of work, he expects to do more.

“I think my comfort level has gotten a lot better,” Dorsett said. “But you can’t get complacent in this offense. Everything changes. There’s a lot thrown at you, and they expect the best from you. So if you don’t bring your best out there, something bad is going to happen.”

Dorsett said it was tough to build a rapport with Tom Brady when he didn’t arrive until the season was already starting.

“That just comes with, I would say, me missing the spring, missing camp,” Dorsett said. “You’ve just got to know your quarterback and we didn’t really get to build any chemistry during camp because I didn’t have a camp with [Brady]. So I guess that’s where that came from.”

This year the Patriots would like to see Dorsett become the big-play threat he’s capable of being. Dorsett feels ready.