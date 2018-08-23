Raiders waive safety Obi Melifonwu

AP

The Raiders have given up on a 2017 second-rounder.

As the team announced the signing of cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the Raiders announced they have waived-injured safety Obi Melifonwu.

The 56th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Melifonwu started just one game last year, making just five appearances total.

He was bothered by knee problems and placed on IR as a rookie because of a hip problem. He hasn’t done much in camp, and the team would only say he was being evaluated for a lower body injury.

While the injuries are doubtless frustrating, it’s still striking to see a team give up on a high pick so quickly. Of course, coach Jon Gruden didn’t draft him, and that might be a bigger story.