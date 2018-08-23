Report: Former first-round pick Marcus Smith leaning toward retirement

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks released defensive end Marcus Smith late last week as head coach Pete Carroll cited “personal reasons” for Smith’s absence from the team over the preceding few practices.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles is leaning toward retiring from football after four seasons in the NFL.

Smith joined the Seahawks last season after three disappointing seasons with the Eagles. Despite being the 26th overall pick of the Eagles in 2014, Smith never started a game in Philadelphia and recorded just four sacks during his tenure with the team. He found greater fortunes in Seattle serving as a situational pass rusher. He matched his career-high with 2.5 sacks and had a pair of forced fumbles as well, all while playing with a torn ligament in his foot.

He re-signed with Seattle in March and had been working with the first-team defense at strong-side linebacker with the absences of Frank Clark and Dion Jordan early in training camp. However, he was not at practice with the team for multiple days last week before being released so the team could add pass rusher Erik Walden instead.