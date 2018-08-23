Richard Sherman gets into the daily fantasy business

AP

Richard Sherman is set to play his first game for the 49ers, but that’s not the only new venture he’s launching this week.

Sherman is a co-founder of a new daily fantasy sports app called Daily Number that will begin its life by offering paid contests in 23 states. Sherman will also appear in adds for the app, which positions itself as an alternative to other daily fantasy games by allowing players to set lineups that try to beat a ” preset target score” developed by proprietary algorithms.

“Daily Number is a game-changer! I’ve been pitched numerous DFS opportunities, but nothing has even come close to comparing to Daily Number,” Sherman said in a press release. “I’m extremely excited to be a founding partner and look forward to playing an active role in helping the company grow during this very dynamic time in our industry.”

Jumping into the fantasy space is something of a change of heart for Sherman, who railed last year against the league’s injury reports existing “specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right.”

“Fantasy football, oh, my God,” Sherman said. “They are almost as bad as the gamblers.”

The NFL has embraced fantasy football over the years, although Sherman taking a stake in such a company while an active player is a new twist. With states now allowed to legalize sports betting, it won’t be the last new twist for the league to consider on these fronts in the years to come.