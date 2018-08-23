Richard Sherman ready to play first game since November

AP

Cornerback Richard Sherman has not played in a game since tearing his Achilles tendon in November, but that is set to change this weekend.

Sherman, who also dealt with a hamstring tweak in training camp, said he felt ready to play last week, but that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the team opted to hold him back for another week. Given the dual injuries and the risk of a setback, Sherman was asked why he felt it was important to get on the field this week.

“I’m not concerned about how [the injuries are] going to respond,” Sherman said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m more concerned about my game shape and making sure I can still go every single play, because I haven’t played in eight months. … It’s important just for defensive-continuity standpoint, everybody knowing where people are going to be on game day. You don’t want the first time you communicate with somebody else to be with live bullets out there.”

Sherman’s return to game action will come against his former Stanford teammate Andrew Luck and the Colts in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.