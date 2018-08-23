Rishard Matthews fired agent just before his recent extension

Getty Images

If Rishard Matthews is ever unhappy with his new contract extension, he can’t blame his agent — because he doesn’t have one.

According to Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com, Matthews terminated his representation agreement with agent Steve Caric nine days before he signed his one-year extension with the Titans.

Whether he’d have been better served with representation remains to be seen.

He was set to make $5 million this year already, and the extension added $1.375 million worth of incentives this year. It also includes $7.75 million for 2019, which the Titans can activate by paying a $3.25 million bonus by the third-to-last day of the current league year. There’s no guaranteed money in the deal.

So while it might look good on paper for Matthews, the Titans can also cut bait easily if they don’t think he’ll be worth that money next year. Matthews effectively sold a year of free agency for the chance at some incentives this year, which makes it worth wondering how many agents would have done a similar deal.

Some players have tried it and done well for themselves, but this doesn’t appear to be the case with Matthews.