Steelers extend kicker Chris Boswell

Getty Images

The Steelers are hanging onto kicker Chris Boswell for the long term.

Boswell has agreed to a new contract with the Steelers, the team announced. It will reportedly pay him $19.75 million over the next five seasons, which makes him the sixth-highest paid kicker in the NFL by annual average.

Last year Boswell had a strong season, going 35-for-38 on field goals and 37-for-39 on extra points. He also continued to kick off well.

The 27-year-old Boswell broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent and spent time with both the Texans and Giants without ever making it into a regular-season game. The Steelers picked him up in 2015 and he has played very well for them. He made his first Pro Bowl last season.