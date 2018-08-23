Steelers extend Vince Williams through 2021 season

AP

It’s been a busy day for contract extensions in Pittsburgh.

Shortly after the Steelers announced a new deal with kicker Chris Boswell, the team announced that they have also struck a new deal with linebacker Vince Williams. Williams was in the final year of his contract and will now be tied to the Steelers through the 2021 season.

“I feel like the Rooney family gave me an opportunity to play professional football,” Williams said, via the team. “It’s a great culture here. A great fan base. I take pride in being in Pittsburgh. It’s a hard-nosed group of individuals who work here. I feel like the people here are no nonsense, hard-working individuals. They are proud people too. I love this place.”

Williams was set to make $2 million this season and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the total value of the new deal is more than $20 million.

Williams was a third-round pick in 2013 and has missed just one game in his five seasons with the team. After starting 17 games in his first four seasons, Williams became a full-time starter last year and finished the season with 89 tackles, eight sacks and an interception.