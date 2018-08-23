Steelers try to protect practice from prying eyes

Getty Images

Paranoia is as common in the NFL as confusing rules changes.

And the Steelers have taken the natural next step to make sure no one is watching their practices.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, the Steelers have constructed a “huge plastic-bag-like structure” to block the view of their fields. The de facto privacy fence can be moved up and down, and obscures the view from a new building which went up next door a few years ago.

“I will leave that somewhat mystical,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I will let you hypothesize the origins of that. . . . This is interesting times with drones and so forth. We do what we have to do to prepare and be ready to play on a level, fair competitive playing field.”

It’s hardly a new idea, though other teams have planted trees or taken other measures to keep peepers out.

And depending on the size of the big baggie, it’s unclear if Tomlin will be able to keep the black helicopters at bay, or whether the guy on the grassy knoll with the umbrella will still be able to get a glimpse.