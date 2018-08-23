Steelers try to protect practice from prying eyes

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 23, 2018, 2:52 PM EDT
Paranoia is as common in the NFL as confusing rules changes.

And the Steelers have taken the natural next step to make sure no one is watching their practices.

According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, the Steelers have constructed a “huge plastic-bag-like structure” to block the view of their fields. The de facto  privacy fence can be moved up and down, and obscures the view from a new building which went up next door a few years ago.

I will leave that somewhat mystical,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “I will let you hypothesize the origins of that. . . . This is interesting times with drones and so forth. We do what we have to do to prepare and be ready to play on a level, fair competitive playing field.”

It’s hardly a new idea, though other teams have planted trees or taken other measures to keep peepers out.

And depending on the size of the big baggie, it’s unclear if Tomlin will be able to keep the black helicopters at bay, or whether the guy on the grassy knoll with the umbrella will still be able to get a glimpse.

21 responses to “Steelers try to protect practice from prying eyes

  2. Todd Haley will be dressed as a custodian but his cover will be blown when he puts the paper towels on the toilet paper rack.

  4. And here comes the Pats fans with their presumed innocence, article 46, PSI findings, Goddell analysis, cap space,asking mom for more hot pockets, re-posting comments with Svengali like rebuttals. Not realizing this was the intention.

  5. I hear Tomlin is also wearing a tin foil hat to guard against that which he prefers to leave as mystical.

    When you get consistently out coached you reach further and further into the paranoia bin to construct a reality that shifts the blame from your own failings.

  6. On the surface thats just funny. But I know the Patriots have a dome over one of their fields. And if anyone wanders down around the end of the Trader Joes building to that spot where you can see some of the practice fields there is quickly someone there to nicely ask you to move along.we went down that service road in a little convertible to check it out (my brither was visiting from the West Coast so it was worth letting him steal a look), went down and turned back. Looped around the lot and headed back for another ‘innocent’ trip down the road. A guy in a golf cart intercepted us and asked us to not keep doing it. Which of course indicates after doing it once we had then been tracked around the (crowded with shoppers) parking lot by cameras and a guard radio vectored in to intercept us as soon as it was obvious we were going to do it multiple times. The security there knows exactly the vantage points and keeps them from getting leveraged.

    So all teams worry about this not just the Steelers. A building went up that offers a vantage point, they are going to address that just like any team would.

  9. Yeah, the Steelers are such an innovative offensive team, I’m sure everyone wants to know what they are doing…

  12. What’s the difference? Tomlin and the Steelers wear their tells like a sign around their necks.

    Solving that team isn’t an issue just playing it straight.

  14. 700levelvet says:
    August 23, 2018 at 3:01 pm
    —————
    That would be just as stupid as trying to say the Pats built their dome because they were worried about the Steelers. Its clear that to the Pats the Steelers are just one of 31 other teams, but to the Steelers the Pats are the all encompassing boogeyman. The thought process shown on every article proves it.

  17. hoosierhandicapper says:
    August 23, 2018 at 3:19 pm
    Kraft probably paid for that building next door to be built in the first place.

    ——————-
    Sometimes buildings go up in Pittsburgh for reasons that are not all about the Steelers.

  21. Good news for their matchup vs the Pasterisks this year.
    _____________________________________________________________________________________________________

    Imagine the beat down the Pats are going to give Indy this year? Too bad, once a proud franchise is now the laughing stock of the NFL. Joke of a team and cesspool city.

