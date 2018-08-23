Thursday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills punting competition is a coming down the stretch.

Dolphins WR Kenny Stills is feeling the chemistry with QB Ryan Tannehill.

The Patriots are still waiting to see what they have in rookie RB Sony Michel.

Jets coach Todd Bowles wants to see how his team responds to adversity.

The Ravens are preparing for life without CB Jimmy Smith for the month.

The Bengals are relying on more than LT Cordy Glenn to protect QB Andy Dalton.

Browns coach Hue Jackson remains weirdly optimistic for a guy with a 1-31 record.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown has made a friend in Pirates pitcher Chris Archer.

Texans WR Chris Thompson has been cleared from the concussion protocol.

The Colts are drawing local criticism for their handling of the Bob Lamey firing/retirement.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles has come a long way since being benched a year ago.

Titans RB Derrick Henry is learning from Titans legend Eddie George.

Broncos RB Devontae Booker still views himself as a “home-run hitter.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is trying to get inside the head of QB Patrick Mahomes.

The return of Chargers G Forrest Lamp has provided a boost.

Raiders RB Chris Warren is making a case for himself.

Cowboys WR Cole Beasley hopes to get a few snaps in this week.

Giants LB Alec Ogletree has become the leading voice of the Giants defense.

The Eagles still have some questions about their nickel CB competition.

Washington RB Kapri Bibbs likes having “role model” Adrian Peterson around.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and coach Matt Nagy are going through their first game-plan week.

Lions G T.J. Lang‘s goal is to be ready for the regular season.

Packers TE Robert Tonyan is creating some tough decisions as roster cuts loom.

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins had a low-key brithday.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has Matt Ryan‘s back in the Jalen Ramsey flap.

Panthers QB Cam Newton will play into the third quarter, behind a patchwork line.

Saints DE Alex Okafor is back on the field.

The early returns are good for Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Cardinals CB Bene Benwikere may have found a new home.

Rams WR Robert Woods is ready for some game action.

49ers RB Alfred Morris knows he’s only promised an opportunity.

The Seahawks like their competition at WR.